Poland says Russia is involved in Nord Stream explosions

Anastasia Gorbacheva20:19, 09.10.23

It is noted that some of the suspects are Russians.

Poland believes that the Russian Federation is involved in the bombing of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines . In Germany, they are skeptical about this information.

The Zeit publication writes that the Polish secret service sent a message to their German colleagues that the identities of part of the crew of the sailing yacht Andromeda, which was in the pipeline explosion zone, have been established. According to the report, several people who may have been on the yacht at least part of the time had Russian citizenship.

The Andromeda is believed to have played a decisive role in the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines on September 26, 2022.

“We have good reason to believe that this particular yacht was used to commit a crime,” Deputy Attorney General Lars Otte told the German Bundestag’s home affairs committee in June.

According to the Gdansk prosecutor’s office, on September 19, 2022, during the yacht’s stop in the Polish city of Kolobrzeg, Polish border guards checked the crew of the Andromeda and recorded the personal data of the crew members. The men allegedly presented Bulgarian documents that were clearly forged. One of them, presumably the yacht’s skipper, introduced himself as “Mikhail Popov”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...