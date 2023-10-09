9.10.2023

Soldiers of the Russian army and mercenaries of the so-called Wagner PMC, who managed to survive in Ukraine, went to great lengths after returning home. The overwhelming majority of those who carried out criminal terror in the Russian Federation are prisoners pardoned by Putin. Every day the number of crimes is growing, and Russians definitely shouldn’t think that this will “end soon”: the Russian Ministry of Defense continues the “Prigozhin case” and releases notorious scumbags from the colonies.

Boomerang Strike

The beginning of the criminal terror of the Russians was laid by the “Wagnerites,” whom Yevgeny Prigozhin began recruiting en masse in the zones more than a year ago. The “businessman” who had spent time behind bars spoke with potential candidates in the same language. The result is that tens of thousands of convicted criminals signed a contract and went to war. Their main motivation was the promise of a pardon and the opportunity to return to “normal life” after six months of service.

The promises of the Russian authorities that contracts were concluded exclusively with those convicted of minor crimes turned out to be just words: murderers and rapists went to war. Some of them, who managed to survive the war, returned to Russia six months later – already as “heroes of the Northern Military District” and with new experience.

However, the bestial essence can only be masked for a while – now the Russians themselves are faced with the “exploits” of their “defenders.”

Women and children are killed

When “Wagner” and the Russian army committed atrocities in Ukraine and abused the population, the Russians shouted that this was not true. But today, the image of the “hero of the Northern Military District” created by Rospropaganda has undergone serious changes.

The occupiers are no longer taking home loot from the homes of Ukrainians, as was the case in 2022, but weapons and ammunition – and using them expertly on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Some of the “Wagnerites” form groups and engage in robbery and robberies. It recently became known that Putin’s godfather, Viktor Medvedchuk, who was released from Ukraine on an exchange, recruited a gang of former “Wagnerites” and now “with shooting and reprisals against Russian workers, he is squeezing out the oil business for himself in the best traditions of the 90s.”

As for the spiral of violence in the families of occupiers returning from the war, it is simply endemic. In chats , the wives of the “Wagnerites” write that they “survived, came, decided that they were immortal and can now do what they want.” Typical confession: “I’m just miserable, nothing is changing, it would be better to sit further.”

But beatings are just the beginning: murderers take lives, and first of all those who cannot give them a worthy rebuff. Information about such cases is sometimes leaked to the media. Russian opposition journalists were able to confirm 27 murders committed in the Russian Federation by the “heroes of the Northern Military District” who had gone off the rails .

In the first days of October 2023, several murders have already occurred by ex-Wagnerites. Denis Stepanov set fire to a house with two women in the village of Ermakovskoye (Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation). The bodies of the 68-year-old house owner and her 35-year-old daughter were found by emergency workers.

And on October 1, in Lipetsk, another mercenary, after coming home on vacation, quarreled with his wife, beat her and their 4-year-old daughter – the child died from his injuries.

In the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, “Wagnerite” Oleg Grechko, who returned from the war in Ukraine, doused his sister with gasoline and burned him alive because of a domestic quarrel. The 55-year-old Russian was previously convicted of murder several times.

But it is not only Wagnerites who commit murders. Contract soldier of the Russian Army Sergei Klevtsov, who was unable to resign due to the decree on mobilization, escaped from his unit and came to visit a colleague in Arkhangelsk. They quarreled, and a friend kicked the military man out of the house, and out of revenge he set fire to a baby carriage in the entrance. As a result, a fire started in which a 49-year-old woman died. Now Klevtsov faces up to 20 years under the article of murder in a generally dangerous manner.

Russians are horrified by what is happening and write on social networks: “now they are killing our women.” A killer insight in every sense. And at a high price.

Meanwhile, the flow of convicted criminals to war does not dry up: the Russian Ministry of Defense continues to step on the same rake and takes new “meat” from the colonies to send to the front. And after a while, a new batch of blood-drunk murderers will become a nightmare for Russians. As they say, there will be more.

