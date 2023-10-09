Kadyrov supported Palestine and offered to send his “peacekeepers” to the war

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya23:38, 09.10.23

He said that during his visit to Israel he experienced “provocations.”

Ramzan Kadyrov stated that Chechnya supports Palestine . He said that he was ready to send his units as “peacekeepers.”

In his video message published on Telegram , he called on the world community to “at least once unanimously make a fair decision on the situation in Palestine.” He also suggested that the leaders of Muslim countries create a coalition and call on “Europe and the entire West not to bomb civilians under the pretext of destroying militants.”

“We support Palestine. And we are against this war, which, unlike other conflicts, can escalate into something more. I myself was in Israel. And our peace delegation experienced attempts at overt provocation. Therefore, I call for stopping both the war and any forms of escalating the situation,” Kadyrov said.

He says that his units are ready to act as peacekeeping forces “to restore order and counter any troublemakers.”

Kadyrov’s appeal

