Israel terrorist attack brings flashbacks of what was happening in Ukraine in Bucha.

Volodymyr Kukharenko

Helping translation companies to automate business and project management |

Oct 9

This weekend has been nightmare for Israel. Absolutely inhuman actions from Hamas that cannot be justified by any “fight for freedom of Palestine”. This is not attacking and ambushing some Israel military units or police, and not accidental kills of civilians who were close to the fight with the army. It’s totally savage, intentional murder, rape, mutilation, and kidnapping of civilian people who were no threat to them. It’s crossing the line of humanity that cannot be reverted, there is no coming back to “normal” for those who did it.

When looking at the faces of Israeli children, young women, and whole families who became victims of this terrorist attack, I have flashbacks of what was happening here in Ukraine in Bucha. The same style, absolutely psychopathic actions done by a bunch of de-humanized savages pretending they have some high ideals.

I may not know much about the history of conflict, I understand it’s complicated and each side has its own truth, so there is only one criterion I judge the sides: the methods they use. And the word “civilized” is the absolute opposite to Hamas actions. It’s the absolute opposite of what Iranian regime is doing to its people, to what Russia is doing in Ukraine. And these things are connected. On the picture you see the leader of Hamas shaking hands with Sergei Lavrov, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs. Iran is helping both Russia and Hamas by supplying weapons and training troops. Russia has not condemned Hamas, they just “called for peace”, that phrase has become the euphemism of saying “we support the agressor”.

It’s time the world understands these are the pieces of the same picture and put efforts of stopping the terrorist states of Russia and Iran. Appeasement does not work, not understanding this may bring the war to your home no matter where you are.

…………………

Andrew Pryimachenko (Pryma) , MBA,

Investment Management, Project Management, you should Invest in Ukraine, this is the Future!

Oct 9

A devastating attack on #Israel has shocked the world and happened for several reasons, including the #RussianWar in Ukraine. #Putin failed to open two fronts in Ukraine due to the hesitance of Belarussian leader Lukashenko. Throughout history, no country has ever won a two-front war, which the Russian dictator was trying to pursue. The Belarussian president realized, after three months of Russia’s unsuccessful invasion and the loss of the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, that it was not a good idea to go all in with Russia and become isolated from the world.



Well, Putin still wants to accomplish his goals, but in a slightly different way, by decreasing US aid to Ukraine. The Russian dictator and his government met with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas terrorist group, in Moscow on September 13 last year. Earlier, on July 19 in #Tehran, Putin met with Iranian and Turkish leaders aligned with the Hamas group to discuss supporting each other against the West.

Russia, #Syria, and Iran, who support Russian aggression in Ukraine, must have planned the attack on Gaza and agreed to launch it at a particular time. As we all know, US military and financial aid to Ukraine is under question and is going through turbulent times. According to the US government, Ukraine will have enough resources for a few months if it does not receive more assistance.

So, this was the perfect time to attack Israel and shift the US’ attention and support from Ukraine. Putin has achieved his goal to some extent. After the attack on Israel on October 7, US President Joe Biden approved an emergency military aid package to Israel worth $8B, while $6B in aid to Ukraine fell through the week before. Now we understand the war in Israel might affect US funding for Ukraine. Immediately after the Hamas attack, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, said that the US and its allies should “engage” in work on the “Palestinian-Israeli settlement” and not “interfere” in Russia’s affairs and continue providing Ukraine with military aid.



The world must unite and understand that terrorism is a lifestyle for some leaders, and they will never stop pursuing their barbaric dreams by killing thousands of innocent people. The wars will never end while these leaders exist.

