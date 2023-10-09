Israel drone footage shows aftermath of Tribe of Nova music festival attack (video)

10/09/2023
© Guardian News 2023
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
3 comments
Hellish creatures owned by Russia massacred a bunch of kids at a music festival.
Israel has learned a valuable lesson, I hope. You cannot be a buddy with mafia land if you value your people’s lives and your freedom.
Approximately 260 of the deaths occured at this festival. 50-100 were also taken hostage. Among the deaths were visitors from other countries. Several were American.