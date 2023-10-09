Iranian President praises “innovative operation” of Hamas terrorists

Oleg Davygora16:31, 09.10.23

Nahaleh thanked Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the government and people of Iran for their support for the Palestinians.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hails the “brilliant and impressive victories of the Palestinian resistance” ( the attack on Israel ) in a telephone conversation with Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Nakhale.

“You have truly brought joy to the Islamic community with this innovative and victorious operation. The Zionist regime is in decline while the resistance front is achieving victory,” Raisi said, according to The Times of Israel.

War in Israel – Iran’s position

The report came after Iran rejected accusations that it was behind the Hamas attack. Iran has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and was one of the first countries to welcome Hamas’ devastating surprise attack on Saturday. It is known that Nakhale is in close contact with the Iranian leadership, which supplies weapons and finances the terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has linked Iran to the invasion of Ukraine and the attack on Israel, saying that Iran “cannot say that it has nothing to do with what is happening in Ukraine” if it sells Shahed drones to Russia, and that it cannot say: “This has nothing to do with what is happening in Israel” if its officials declare support for Hamas.

