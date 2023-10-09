“In Putin’s head there is a utopia, fantasies, rainbow pictures”: the Valdai theses were debunked by a political scientist

Putin’s claims to build a new world order, made during his speech at the Valdai Discussion Club, indicate that in Putin’s head there is a parallel reality – rainbow pictures, fantasies, utopia that have nothing to do with reality. Political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko expressed this opinion on the FREEDOM TV channel.

He notes that Putin presents Russia as one of the world’s centers of influence, although it has lost influence even over its former satellites in the post-Soviet space.

“He started the war against Ukraine in order to make Russia perhaps the main center of power, to impose a change in the international order, where Russia would become one of the centers of influence. Therefore, he talks about a multipolar world, where Russia is one of the poles of influence. What actually happened? Russia has lost even the potential for influence that it had before. Russia is rapidly turning into a junior dependent ally of China,” comments Fesenko.

The political scientist draws attention: Armenia is moving away from Russia, the countries of Central Asia are in contact with China and even with the United States. Putin celebrated his birthday, October 7, in the company of the heads of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. And he, in all likelihood, did not forget his last year’s humiliation at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, so he “confused” Uzbekistan with Russian Dagestan.

“When last year there was an SCO summit in Samarkand on the territory of Uzbekistan, Putin found himself in a very unpleasant situation. All attention was first to Xi Jinping, then to Erdogan. The famous photo where Erdogan, next to Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan, and Putin on the sofa next to the leaders of the Central Asian countries. I think that he has not forgotten this insult. That photograph showed the real place of Russia. It has left the center to the periphery,” states the broadcast guest.

He also drew attention to Putin’s words that if the West stops supplying weapons, Ukraine allegedly will not last even a week.

“Putin somehow forgot that he was begging for weapons and, perhaps, is also begging from North Korea, as well as from Iran… Yes, we are forced to receive weapons, because our territory is under fire. And yes, we need, we need weapons. And Russia, which lays claim to the status of a great power, now walks around with its hand outstretched, begs for weapons and receives weapons, the same “Shaheds”… This is such a paradox,” the political scientist noted.

Unfortunately, as Volodymyr Fesenko notes, Russia remains the owner of one of the two main nuclear potentials in the world. He is the last means of blackmail that Russia has left.

“In all other respects, Russia is losing its influence. And Putin is now grasping at this nuclear blackmail as if it were the last straw. Therefore, he tries to wishful thinking. And exactly the same for Ukraine and the international situation. One thing is the picture in his head and the propaganda picture that he is trying to present to the Russians, and another thing is the real state of affairs both in the war against Ukraine and in the modern world. Russia is losing its status as one of the centers of influence in the modern world. Dreams of a multipolar world ultimately turn into Russia becoming China’s junior ally,” the broadcast guest stated.

https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/World+News/Europe/Eastern+Europe/Ukraine?type=ln

Like this: Like Loading...