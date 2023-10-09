Hamas will execute civilian hostages in response to strikes on Gaza

Marta Gichko20:41, 09.10.23

The terrorists claim that the executions will be public and recorded both audio and video.

The terrorist group Hamas has officially announced that it will execute civilian hostages in response to Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip and a possible ground operation in the enclave.

According to The Times of Israel , this was stated by the representative of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaydah.

“From now on, we will respond to any attack on our people and their homes without warning with the execution of civilian hostages, which we will broadcast via video and audio,” a Hamas spokesman said.

Hamas says Israel does not drop dummy bombs on rooftops before strikes to warn civilians to escape.

According to The Times of Israel, citing senior Israeli sources, the IDF will carry out strikes in the Gaza Strip even in cases where this would potentially pose a threat to the hostages held there.

In cases where verified information is received that there are definitely hostages in a particular building in Gaza, then in such cases Israeli military strikes will not be carried out.

Hamas attack on Israel

As UNIAN reported, on the morning of October 7, the largest attack in recent years by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Israel took place. Five hours after the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a message to citizens in which he declared that this was “not an operation, not an escalation, this is a war.” He also announced that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would immediately use all its might to destroy Hamas.

On October 8, Netanyahu announced the end of the first phase of the war and warned that it would be long and difficult. The IDF declared the Gaza Strip a closed military zone and carried out numerous strikes on it.

On October 9, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israeli forces had regained control of all border towns that the militants had invaded.

In addition, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered a complete blockade of Gaza . The supply of food, water, and electricity has been stopped.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that the campaign to defeat Hamas has “just begun.” The number of people killed in Gaza exceeded 500.

