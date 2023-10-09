Hamas hits Kadyrov’s mosque near Jerusalem (photo)

Marta Gichko18:18, 09.10.23

The building received a direct hit.

Hamas terrorists attacked the Kadyrov mosque in the Israeli Abu Ghosh, near Jerusalem.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the mosque building was damaged as a result of an attack by Palestinian militants on October 9.

Consequences attacks

The scandalous head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, opened a mosque named after his father in 2014. According to one version, a diaspora lives here, which are the descendants of the Chechens who moved to the territory of the Ottoman Empire back in the 16th century.

Construction cost about $10 million. Of these, 6 came from the Chechen government.

