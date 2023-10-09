hamas Execution Threat, “gaza Strikes, Even If Hostages Harmed” (video)

10/09/2023
© CRUX 2023
13 comments
If executing hostages is all they can come up with, they are finished. By the time Israel have finished, Hamas will cease to exist.
The palestinians are citizens of formerly British Palestine. It is their country. But becoming an ally of RuSSia and Iran will compromise their reputation.
They were refugees pushed out by other raghead nations, it was never their country.
WTF?!
Their ancestors migrated to the British Mandate because of better economic opportunities. They are just Arabs.
And Palestine was not Arabic until the Herzl orchestrated invasion???
Term Palestinian is even a stolen term, like muskovia stole the term rus.
I see only two solutions. Either Israel takes Gaza and the Westbank and pushes the enemy out or the palestinians will reclaim their land.
That is completely flawed logic.
So Ukraine should accept the occupied territories like Israel does? For centuries? If the formula is ultimate victory/liberation, why does it not apply to Israel? Afraid of peace and stability?
They were supported and trained by Russia. Support from Iran is ongoing. Their reputation is not merely compromised.
Jeremiah 16: 14-15
Ezekiel 36: 33-35