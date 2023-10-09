FPV drone hit Russian UAV crew

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone destroyed Russian drone operators in the Kherson region.

The video was published on social media.

The detachment of unmanned aerial systems “Lastivka” (Swallow – ed.) of the National Guard 11th Brigade, namely the “Samosud” team, hit the UAVs crew of the invaders from the “Sudny den” (Doomsday – ed.) unit.

It is reported that the Ukrainian military targeted Russian drone operators and, after detection, struck them.

The video shows a Ukrainian drone hitting the window of the apartment where the invaders were located.

As a result of the hit in the room, secondary detonation occurred, which may be associated with the explosion of ammunition or enemy attack drones prepared for launch.

Judging by the fact that the Ukrainian military knew the name of the affected unit, it can be assumed that their positions were tracked through posts on social media or by video from an intercepted drone.

The Ukrainian military managed to geolocate the positions of Russian drone operators (here) on the left-bank of the Kherson region, a few kilometers from the Dnipro river coast.

Given the range of FPV drones at a distance of up to 10 kilometers, it can be assumed that the strike was carried out by the Ukrainian military from the liberated right bank.

Previously, in early August, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy the Russian FPV-drone operators in the Donetsk region in a similar way.

That time, a Ukrainian drone hit a group of Russian FPV drone operators on the territory of the former Donetsk airport in the building of a dilapidated control tower, which, it is claimed, belonged to the 1st Slavic Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

The strike was the joint operation of the headquarters and artillery intelligence battery of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the SSU counterintelligence unit.

