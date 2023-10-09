​Epic explosion near Lugansk: a rear base of the Russian Armed Forces was blown up

The Russian Armed Forces base near Lutugino, located almost 100 km from the front, ceased to exist.

October 8, 2023 – Trnslated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

In the occupied Lugansk region, deep in the rear, a powerful explosion occurred at the base of the Russian Armed Forces. The video of the “bavovna,” which eyewitnesses managed to film, was leaked to the Internet on October 7. The footage is available on the Ukraine 365 Telegram channel. The Russians do not comment on the information. What is known is that trouble happened to a Russian Armed Forces facility in the Lutuginsky district, which is south of occupied Lugansk.

The smoke “mushroom” from the explosion was observed by local residents kilometers from the epicenter. And this indicates that an object containing explosives was hit.

The Ukrainian side is in no hurry to respond to the incident near Lutugino. Whether it was a blow or whether the invaders were blown up is still unknown. If the Ukrainian Armed Forces are behind the attack, then most likely Storm Shadow air-to-ground missiles or similar ones were used.

Earlier, it was reported that a Russian army base was on fire in Simferopol; explosions were heard before the fire.

We also wrote that an oil depot in Shakhtersk was on fire after missiles arrived.

