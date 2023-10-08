Ukraine war LIVE: Panicked Russian officers defy Putin and scramble to evacuate families

Putin’s troops are rapidly building bunkers and concrete trenches near the frontline in Zaporizhzhia.
Oct 7, 2023
Russian officers are evacuating their families from the southern town of Tokmak as Ukrainian forces make advances.
In response, Vladimir Putin‘s troops are rapidly building bunkers and concrete trenches near the frontline in Zaporizhzhia, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.
The fortifications are aimed at protecting Russian soldiers and command centres from heavy Ukrainian artillery and drone attacks, reflecting Russia‘s concerns about a possible Ukrainian breakthrough in the ongoing conflict.
The MoD said: “The bunkers will add additional protection for Russian soldiers and command and control elements from heavy Ukrainian artillery and Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle attacks.”
Tokmak, a small but strategically important town, serves as a vital road and rail hub for Russia‘s military operations and is a key route that Kyiv could use to isolate Crimea from other occupied areas.
Looks like their confidence in those defenses are close to zero if they are evacuating their families in panic. Indeed, those defenses are worth zero if the AFU surrounds the city and lets the cockroaches starve to death.
Yep. Once Ukraine get fire control over the road into Tokmak, the orcs if they have any sense, will run for the hills, unless they want to die.
If Ukraine ever get these ATACM’s, their concrete bunkers won’t last long, or the scum hiding in them.
That would be a poor use of ATACMS. They are needed for much more high value targets – logistics and command control centers, and oil and port infrastructure much further from the forward edge of the battle area.