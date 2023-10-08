Those killed and abducted by Hamas likely include several US citizens – Blinken

Yury Kobzar18:11, 08.10.23

Washington announced the worst day for Israel since the 1973 war.

Among the people killed and abducted by Hamas militants in Israel, there are likely to be several US citizens. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated this in a commentary for NBC .

“We have reports that there may be several Americans among the dead. We are very actively working to verify these reports. We have also seen reports of hostages [from among US citizens],” he added.

In another interview, Blinken formally condemned the Hamas attack on Israel, calling it the worst attack on the country in 50 years.

“This is the worst attack on Israel since the Yom Kippur War in 1973. But there is a big difference. It was a normal war between countries, between armies. [Now] this is a massive terrorist attack on Israeli civilians. Indiscriminate rocket fire against civilians. Thousands of rockets “Men, women and children were dragged across the border into Gaza, including a Holocaust victim in a wheelchair. People were shot in the streets, civilians,” Blinken was quoted as saying by Politico .

As UNIAN wrote, the Israel Defense Forces began to pull up artillery and tank units to the border with the Gaza Strip. In addition, Israeli aircraft carried out new strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza. It is alleged that three military headquarters of the militants came under attack.

We also reported that this afternoon Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had an emergency telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Prime Minister spoke about the situation in Israel and the actions of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies to repel the attack.

