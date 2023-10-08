The russian propagandists are already calling HAMAS terrorism as a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Israel.

ROMAN SHEREMETA

Oct 7

Emboldened and supported by russia, the terrorists of the world have decided that they can do anything. Today, HAMAS attacked Israel. They fired thousand of rockets at Israel during the attack from Gaza.

Many people have died and the russian public Telegram channels are rejoicing and supporting this terrorist attack. Also, 2022-2023, leaders of HAMAS visited Moscow at least 3 times. This should tell you everything. It is the same evil that needs to be stopped.

The Israeli army announced the launch of the Iron Swords operation in the Gaza Strip. President Zelenskiy said that Ukraine supports Israel after unprecedented attack by Hamas terrorists.

Another post from Roman from yesterday:

This is precisely why there cannot be any negotiations with russia.

In 2008, Putin swore that russia recognized Ukraine as a separate nation, including Crimea. And just six years later, russia annexed Crimea and Putin began calling Crimea ‘historically russian.’

Note that in the video there was no talk of ‘NATO expansion’ back, no concerns over ‘russian speaking population’, no ‘biolabs’ or ‘Nazis.’ And yet, even after so many lies, many still believe that russia can be trusted.

The truth is, you cannot trust the words of a liar and you cannot negotiate with a liar.

Returning to the demonic Hamas atrocities yesterday, it is clear that they are behaving exactly like putinaZi invaders in Ukraine.

Revealed: German tattoo artist, 30, killed by Hamas while attending a music festival before the militants paraded her body on the back of a truck and claimed she was an Israeli soldier – as her devastated family say they are in a ‘nightmare’

By Caroline Graham and Elizabeth Haigh02:07 BST 08 Oct 2023 , updated 02:39 BST 08 Oct 2023

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12606553/Female-Israeli-soldier-killed-Hamas-paraded-truck-actually-German-tattoo-artist-30-attending-music-festival-devastated-family-say-nightmare.html

Rachel Riley witnesses people ‘celebrating’ in London after Hamas attack on Israel

Countdown presenter says people were dancing in the streets and flying Palestinian flags from cars

POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT

7 October 2023 •

Rachel Riley has warned it is a “dangerous and terrifying time” for Jewish people after witnessing people flying Palestinian flags in west London in the wake of Hamas’s attacks against Israel.

The Countdown presenter said she had seen people dancing and “seemingly celebrating like they were having a party”.

Writing on social media, she said: “I just passed two cars in west London driving with Palestinian flags flying from each window, bouncing up and down in their cars, seemingly celebrating like they were having a party.

“Make no mistake, this is a dangerous and terrifying time for all Jews around the world.”

She added: “People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing.

“Most people understand this is an abomination. No one should cheer war and death.”

