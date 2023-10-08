Southern Command explained why the occupiers began using air bombs more often

8.10.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

As a result of a successful counter-battery fight, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy enemy artillery and mortars in the Kherson region. Therefore, the Russians are forced to conserve shells.

At the same time, the enemy has large stocks of guided bombs, with the help of which the terror of the civilian population continues. Natalya Gumenyuk, head of the coordination press center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, spoke about this on Channel 24.

According to her, the occupiers changed their shelling tactics due to a lack of ammunition. Now the invaders are trying to concentrate their attacks, as they did on the night of October 8 in Kherson. Terrorists covered the city with fire from MLRS, so OK “Yug” once again called on local residents to think about evacuating.

“The enemy’s lack of ammunition is obvious. However, they changed tactics and, given the low supply of ammunition, are concentrating their attacks, in particular, on Kherson. The enemy practically covered the regional center with fire from rocket systems. This once again says that our call for the local population to evacuate are reasoned. We understand that the enemy will continue terrorist attacks, striking residential areas,” Gumenyuk said.

At the same time, the occupiers increased the number of attacks from tactical aircraft using guided bombs. With these weapons, the enemy is trying to put psychological pressure on the population of southern Ukraine.

“They suffer significantly due to our counter-battery fight, losing artillery installations, tanks, armored vehicles, mortar crews. As a result, they cannot fire at the opposite shore so powerfully. They have large reserves of guided bombs, they can crush them. This is really the pressure that they use it more psychologically than as a fire attack,” Gumenyuk said.

Let us remind you that on the afternoon of October 8, Russian troops again shelled the Kherson region. Berislav and Kherson found themselves under enemy fire; in the regional center, the invaders struck a place next to the church.

Early in the morning of October 8, around 06:25, the Russian army struck Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, with an Iskander cruise missile. Russian troops entered a residential area.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, on October 7, in Zaporozhye, the occupiers fired at a peaceful village with MLRS cluster shells: a woman was killed and two more people were injured.

https://war.obozrevatel.com/v-ok-yug-obyasnili-pochemu-okkupantyi-stali-chasche-ispolzovat-dlya-atak-aviambombyi.htm?_gl=120og7i_gaMTQwNDkxMTA5MC4xNjczMTkyMTQw_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTY5Njc3MTU0My4zODkuMS4xNjk2NzcxNTQ3LjU2LjAuMA..&_ga=2.126965902.2035070559.1696703871-1404911090.1673192140

