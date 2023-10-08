“Russia is clearly behind this”: a German political scientist pointed out an important detail in Hamas attacks on Israel

8.10.2023

German political scientist, former head of the Heinrich Böll Foundation in Ukraine Sergei Chestny said that Russia is behind Hamas attacks on Israel. In this context, he pointed out an interesting detail regarding the use of drone bombers.

Honest shared his opinion on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter. He also published a video showing the destruction of a modern Israeli army battle tank.

The political scientist noted that not a single Hamas ally, with the exception of Russia, has experience using drone bombers against modern battle tanks. He came to the conclusion that only the Russians could teach this to the militants.

“Russia is clearly behind this. No Hamas ally other than Russia has experience using drone bombers against modern battle tanks. Only Russia could teach Hamas this,” the report said.

Russia is clearly behind this. No ally of HAMAS except of Russia has experience of using bomb-dropping drones against modern battle tanks. Only Russia could train HAMAS in this: pic.twitter.com/eqzmMmrsPT — Sergej Sumlenny (@sumlenny) October 7, 2023

On the morning of October 7, the 50th anniversary of the start of the Yom Kippur War, Israel was subjected to a massive, multi-layered terrorist attack. In addition to the “traditional” rocket attacks, this time terrorists from the Gaza Strip decided to launch a land invasion.

Let us recall that after massive rocket attacks on Israeli territory, many killed and wounded civilians, captured and killed Israeli military personnel, whose bodies were mocked by Hamas militants, the Israeli Minister of Defense said that war had been declared on Israel.

Meanwhile, the Hamas military commander called for arms, and terrorist leaders declared a military operation .

The Israeli authorities have declared a state of emergency throughout the country. According to the Ministry of Health, as of 15:00, more than 750 civilians were already hospitalized. At least 40 people died.

