Pentagon confirms it will redeploy Navy strike group to the Middle East

The Pentagon has confirmed that it is redeploying its Navy strike group to the Middle East, while US President Joe Biden said additional US assistance was already on the way to Israel.

Source: the US Department of Defense; the White House

Details: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that he has directed “several steps to strengthen Department of Defense posture in the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts”.

Quote from Austin: “I have directed the movement of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean.

This includes the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

We have also taken steps to augment U.S. Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region. The U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required.”

Details: Austin also said that the US government will be urgently providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions. “The first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days,” he said.

“Strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the materiel support that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the United States’ ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people. My team and I will continue to be in close contact with our Israeli counterparts to ensure they have what they need to protect their citizens and defend themselves against these heinous terrorist attacks,” the statement by the US Department of Defense said.

Meanwhile, President Biden confirmed in a phone call with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces is now on its way to Israel with more to follow over the coming days”.

“The leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that no enemies of Israel believe they can or should seek advantage from the current situation,” the White House statement stressed.

Background:

On 8 October, the White House said that US President Joe Biden had ordered “additional support” to Israel “in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas”. The White House statement did not disclose any additional information regarding this additional support at the time.

The number of people killed in the Hamas attack on Israel has exceeded 700, and more than 2,100 were injured as of the evening of Sunday, 8 October.

NBC News reported on 8 October that the US wanted to redeploy US Navy ships and aircraft closer to Israel.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/8/7423196/

Like this: Like Loading...