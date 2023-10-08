Pence on other Republican candidates for US election: People like them are the cause of war in Israel and Ukraine

8 OCTOBER 2023

Mike Pence, Former Vice President of the United States and candidate for the presidential nomination of the Republican Party, has condemned the rhetoric of the leading candidates of the same party, which, in his opinion, contributed to aggression in Ukraine and Israel.

Source: Pence in an interview with CNN on 8 October, as reported by European Pravda

Commenting on the attack by the terrorist group Hamas on Israel, Pence first focused on criticism of the current US President Joe Biden, whose efforts to negotiate with Iran, he believes, “set the conditions for this unprecedented terrorist attack”.

Quote: “But I also believe this is what happens when we have leading voices like Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis signalling retreat from America’s role as leader of the free world,” he emphasised.

The politician emphasised that both the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists were unprovoked and raised questions about whether the United States will assume the role of the leader of the free world.

“The heartbreaking images coming out of both of these theatres of operations remind us that America is the indispensable leader of the free world. And if I’m President of the United States, we will lead from American strength,” Pence concluded.

Background:

Former US Vice President Mike Pence announced in June that he would run for president, opening the race for the Republican nomination.

Pence supports US aid to Ukraine and criticises former President Donald Trump for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/8/7423203/

