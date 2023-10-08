“Legitimate self-defense”: Iranian President supported Hamas attack on Israel

Yury Kobzar19:35, 08.10.23

Tehran called on other countries to support Palestine.

Official Tehran supports the attack by Hamas militants on Israel and considers these actions to be legitimate resistance to the “occupiers.” This was stated by Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in his speech on Iranian state television.

In his address, he expressed admiration for the actions of the Palestinians who “revolted against brutality” and launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm – that is, yesterday’s attack on Israel.

“Of course, the Zionist regime (as Iran officially calls Israel – UNIAN) and its sponsors are responsible for the risks to the security of the states of the region and must be held accountable. The Islamic Republic [Iran] approves of the legitimate self-defense of the Palestinian nation,” Iranian state officials quote Raisi’s speech as saying Media .

The Iranian President also called on Muslims around the world to support Palestine, praising the successes of Hamas terrorists.

Previously, Raisi managed to communicate with the leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, official Iranian media reported .

