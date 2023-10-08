Hamas launched Iranian Ababil-2 drones into Israel, but with one difference, expert

Kateryna Schwartz21:29, 08.10.23

The warhead on the Ababil-2 drone was placed like the Shahed-136, the observer noted.

Hamas militants launched Iranian-made Ababil-2 drones into Israel, noted military-political observer Alexander Kovalenko.

“Ababil-2 is a reconnaissance UAV, and in the fall of 2022 they were used by Russian troops in Ukraine, but they turned out to be very vulnerable to air defense and electronic warfare. It seems that the Ababil-2 transferred to Hamas decided to use it not as a bulky and ineffective reconnaissance UAV, but as a drone -kamikaze,” he wrote.

According to the expert, the warhead on the Ababil-2 drone was placed like the Shahed-136, but with less power due to its size.

“Iranian technologies, which have been developing all these years, including with the assistance of Russia, are in the hands of murderers of Israelis. But Israel was warned about this threat, but the authorities believed that they could handle it: “don’t be dramatic!” “What can baboons oppose?” Iron Dome” and “Merkavas”? Well… ok,” Kovalenko noted.

(C)UNIAN 2023

