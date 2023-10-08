Biden considering huge ‘one and done’ Ukraine aid package

US president wants to get issue sorted until next election, say insiders, as Republican sceptics continue to cause problems

US EDITOR 7 October 2023 •

Joe Biden welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife to the White House in September CREDIT: FRAT

Joe Biden is considering a “one-and-done” spending bill to fund the war in Ukraine until the next presidential election in an attempt to overcome an impasse with Republicans, The Telegraph understands.

The White House is drawing up plans to ask Congress to release its largest funding package ever for weapons and humanitarian aid, amid concern continued rows over spending could damage the president in next year’s election.

The war has become a major dividing line among Republican congressmen in recent weeks, holding up Mr Biden’s request for a $24 billion (£19.6 billion) package designed to last until early next year.

Nato leaders and Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, have expressed concern US support could dry up altogether, forcing European states to make up a shortfall of around $2.7 billion per month and rely on their smaller stockpiles of weapons.

Some officials believe passing a single package, which could be as large as $100 billion, may give the Biden administration the best chance of securing funding for the war until after next November’s election.

“The ‘big package’ idea is firmly supported by many throughout the administration,” said a source familiar with discussions. “Supporters of Ukraine want this to be a one-and-done big bill, and then not have to deal with it until after the next election.”

The move would avoid further debates in Congress on Ukraine spending next year. Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner, and two other leading presidential contenders have repeatedly attacked Mr Biden over the war, arguing the money should be spent on domestic priorities, such as the cost of living and border security.

The latest polls show many voters are sympathetic to that argument. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Thursday showed 41 per cent of all voters support the US sending weapons to Kyiv, down from 46 per cent in May.

The biggest fall in support was among Democrats, down nine points to 52 per cent.

The latest row over spending in the House of Representatives forced Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Speaker, from office. His departure could make it harder for Mr Biden to continue asking for periodic spending top-ups from Congress, forcing a change in approach, according to two people familiar with discussions.

A US administration official told The Telegraph that the White House is “not making any decisions about whether to do one big package or about how much it would be” until after the election to replace Mr McCarthy, which is expected to begin on Wednesday.

But they said a large package to fund the war until November 2024 was “one option” under consideration.

A “one-and-done” Ukraine spending Bill would be opposed by some Republicans, and may require Mr Biden to make concessions on border control and other Right-wing talking points in exchange for his request being put to a vote by the new Speaker.

Move likely to pass

If a vote reaches the House floor, it would likely pass with the support of almost all Democrats and around half of Republican representatives. Ukraine funding also has the support of a significant majority of senators.

Since the war began in February 2022, Congress has approved four war packages of around $113 billion in total.

Of that figure, around $73 billion has been directly transferred to Kyiv in cash or as weapons taken from US stockpiles. The largest package of $45 billion was passed in December 2022 but is close to running out.

Analysts have warned that without US support, Ukraine would struggle to maintain its counter-offensive against Vladimir Putin’s forces in the southeast and north of the country.

Although the White House has avoided framing war funding for Ukraine as a partisan issue, administration officials believe it is now time to directly address Republican sceptics’ arguments.

The president is planning a “major” speech on Ukraine that “tries to unify America behind why it’s so important to support Ukraine and just how much is at stake,” an administration official said. “He will directly address and rebut the criticisms of Ukraine funding.”

No date has yet been set for the speech, but it is likely to take place after the next Speaker has been elected.

Since Mr McCarthy was ousted from the Speaker’s chair in a historic vote on Tuesday, Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise have emerged as the most likely candidates to replace him.

Mr Jordan, a member of the Right-wing House Freedom Caucus, has said the war is not “the most pressing issue on Americans’ minds” and suggested he would prioritise votes on crime and border security.

Mr Scalise has previously been supportive of funding for Ukraine but would likely find his tenure constrained by critics of the war on the Republican Right.

