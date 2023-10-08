A terrible night in the Kherson region: 11 people were injured due to Russian strikes, including a baby (photo)

Antonina Dolomanzhi08:54, 08.10.23

A 33-year-old Red Cross medic was also injured and was hospitalized.

That night, the Russians attacked Kherson and populated areas on the right bank – residential areas were under fire. As a result of the attacks, more than 10 people were injured, including a baby, said the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin.

“The Kherson region experienced another terrible night. Dozens of wounded, including a child. Houses, cars, gas distribution networks were damaged. Some shells did not explode. Rescuers eliminated them,” he noted.

According to Prokudin, 11 Kherson residents were injured, in particular, a 27-year-old woman and her 9-month-old daughter were hospitalized in a condition of moderate severity. In addition, among the wounded was a 33-year-old Red Cross medic, who suffered an explosion injury and concussion; the man was hospitalized.

“Several Kherson residents suffered an acute stress reaction. They had to be taken to the hospital. These are two pairs of spouses – a 67-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, as well as a 56-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. And also two women aged 87 and 62 years old,” – said the head of the OVA.

In addition, on-site doctors treated men aged 24 and 34 who had bruises.

Prokudin clarified that that night the Russians also fired at Stanislav – now the consequences of the Grad attack are being clarified.

