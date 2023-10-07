United Russia party official killed by car bomb in Nova Kakhovka

7 OCTOBER 2023

A car carrying the so-called “secretary of the local branch” of dictator Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party has exploded in occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: The car belonging to Vladimir Malov, born in 1957, was blown up in Nova Kakhovka.

He was taken to hospital “in an extremely serious condition” and doctors were said to be “fighting to save his life”.

According to the Russian occupiers, Malov had been “building a new life” in Nova Kakhovka.

Update: RIA Novosti later reported that Malov had “died of injuries he sustained when his car exploded”.

