Chernomorsk is recovering from a night shelling, during which the enemy fired several Onyx anti-ship supersonic missiles at the port city.

As a Dumskaya correspondent reports, residents of apartment buildings have been taking out crumpled double-glazed windows from window openings since the very morning and collecting broken glass, and remember with horror the night shelling.

“It hit very hard,” Nikolai shares his memories. “Everyone jumped, the child began to cry, the garages caught fire, the windows in the apartment were broken, the windows in the car were broken. This is the first time this has happened in Chernomorsk.”

The man’s neighbor, 85-year-old Valentina Nikulina, cannot hold back her tears. The woman survived World War II, and recently lost her great-nephew in the war with the Russian Nazis.

“At two o’clock in the morning it exploded very strongly,” the woman recalls. — I was four years old when that war happened. The planes were flying and the soldiers asked us to let us children hide in the bushes. Then there was cold, hunger, and now there is war again. All I want is for this Putin to be killed and torn to pieces! The holy land will not accept him.”

According to the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, Natalya Gumenyuk, the Russians managed to hit a granary and a boarding house, and the shock wave caused damage to residential apartment buildings.

“This is not the first time that the Odessa region has come under attack from such specific missiles,” noted Natalya Gumenyuk. “The enemy is haunted by our port infrastructure and they tried to hit such an object with anti-ship missiles. They managed to destroy the granary, and apartment buildings were damaged by the shock wave.”

In addition, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the garage cooperatives as a result of falling fragments of a Russian rocket.

Four people were injured as a result of the rocket attack. According to the mayor of the city, Vasily Gulyaev, miraculously there were no serious injuries – all those who sought medical help escaped with minor cuts from broken glass.

“We were lucky, if I may say so,” said the mayor of the city Vasily Gulyaev. -Two apartment buildings and a kindergarten nearby were severely damaged; half the glass there was crushed by the blast wave. But the main thing is that everyone is alive. We are already cutting the film, the wipers are sweeping the glass, we are working.”

DEATH TO THE RUSSIAN OCCUPANTS!

