The occupiers in Crimea complained about the attack by sea drones: the Russians and their supporters are hysteric

6.10.2023

On the night of Friday, October 6, explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Sevastopol (Crimea). They were explained by an attack by naval drones on objects, apparently, of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The occupation authorities tried to reassure residents that Russian forces were repelling the enemy attack. However, the Russians and their supporters were hysterical because of the loud night.

It is noted that loud sounds came from the area of ​​the Northern Pier (Sevastopol Bay). According to the so-called governor of the city, Black Sea Fleet units faced an attack by two unmanned sea boats.

He explained the blasts were from the work of the fleet’s anti-submarine sabotage defense crews.

At the same time, Russian supporters in Crimea began to complain about the “tough night.” Some declared that they were being attacked by the Ukrainians, others tried to drag the British in here as well.

Also, the henchmen of the occupiers complained that again no one warned them, that is, in Sevastopol they did not turn on any warning signals about any threat.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the previous “Bavovna” visited Sevastopol on October 4 . Locals reported explosions and machine gun fire.

