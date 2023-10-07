7.10.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces once again caused damage to the Russian occupiers. Near Bakhmut, they eliminated the battalion commander of the 83rd Air Assault Brigade of the Russian Federation.

We are talking about Vladimir Miroshichenko. The occupier was destroyed by attack aircraft of the 92nd brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The corresponding information appeared in the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

“Fighters of the 92nd brigade named after Koshevoy Ataman Ivan Sirko, during the assault operations near Bakhmut, eliminated the battalion commander of the 83rd air assault brigade of the Russian Ministry of Defense, 38-year-old Major Vladimir Miroshnichenko,” the message says.

The footage shows how the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the occupier. Then he fell to the ground.

By the way, recently the defenders of Ukraine sent another Russian lieutenant colonel to the “Kobzon concert” [hell] – Anatoly Matinov, a native of the Novosibirsk village of Blyudchanskoye. The Russian gave 27 years of his life to military service in order to finally lay down his life for the ambitions of his dictator Vladimir Putin somewhere in the “North Military District” zone.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, earlier in Ukraine they “demilitarized” 38-year-old Colonel of the Russian Armed Forces Mikhail Nikilin. The details of the liquidation of the occupier in his homeland were not reported;

Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian Army from Bashkiria Vyacheslav Opolsky was liquidated in Ukraine . He went to war as a volunteer, and back in 2008 the occupier “distinguished himself” in Georgia.

