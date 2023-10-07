Slovakia halts Ukraine aid

07.10.2023 12:16

Bratislava will not be sending any more military aid to Kyiv as political parties that are now in talks to form a new government oppose such assistance.

That’s according to Politico, Ukrinform reports.

“The outgoing bureaucratic government in Slovakia will not send any more military material to Ukraine,” a government spokesman said.

The country’s defense ministry was considering sending a new package of aid.

As reported by Ukrinform, parliamentary elections were held in Slovakia on September 30, won by the populist party Smer-SD (“Course – Social Democracy”). Its leader, Robert Fico, built his campaign on rhetoric that rejected further support for Ukraine.

The new coalition government should be formed by October 16.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...