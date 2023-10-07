Slovakia halts Ukraine aid

07.10.2023 12:16
Bratislava will not be sending any more military aid to Kyiv as political parties that are now in talks to form a new government oppose such assistance.
That’s according to Politico, Ukrinform reports.
“The outgoing bureaucratic government in Slovakia will not send any more military material to Ukraine,” a government spokesman said.
The country’s defense ministry was considering sending a new package of aid.
As reported by Ukrinform, parliamentary elections were held in Slovakia on September 30, won by the populist party Smer-SD (“Course – Social Democracy”). Its leader, Robert Fico, built his campaign on rhetoric that rejected further support for Ukraine.
The new coalition government should be formed by October 16.
