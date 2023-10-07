Russia is preparing for Forever War

Mass tank production resumes, huge conscript armies mustering

6 October 2023 •

Russia is mobilizing for a long war in Ukraine. The West … isn’t. To preserve Ukraine’s independence and deter further Russian aggression, that must change. Ukraine’s allies must do more, faster – and brace for a conflict that could grind on for years.

But they might already be losing their nerve.

The authoritarian regime of Russian president Vladimir Putin was overconfident in the months leading up to its February 2022 wider invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin talked about a two-week “special military operation” that would “demilitarize” Ukraine by destroying its armed forces and toppling its elected government.

The two-week war became a two-year war as Ukrainian forces defeated the initial Russian thrust toward Kyiv then counterattacked. Ukrainian counteroffensives in the spring and fall of 2022 rolled back Russian territorial gains to what is now a 600-mile front threading through southern and eastern Ukraine.

