Russia is preparing for Forever War

Mass tank production resumes, huge conscript armies mustering
DAVID AXE 6 October 2023 •
Russia is mobilizing for a long war in Ukraine. The West … isn’t. To preserve Ukraine’s independence and deter further Russian aggression, that must change. Ukraine’s allies must do more, faster – and brace for a conflict that could grind on for years.
But they might already be losing their nerve.
The authoritarian regime of Russian president Vladimir Putin was overconfident in the months leading up to its February 2022 wider invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin talked about a two-week “special military operation” that would “demilitarize” Ukraine by destroying its armed forces and toppling its elected government.
The two-week war became a two-year war as Ukrainian forces defeated the initial Russian thrust toward Kyiv then counterattacked. Ukrainian counteroffensives in the spring and fall of 2022 rolled back Russian territorial gains to what is now a 600-mile front threading through southern and eastern Ukraine.
Obviously the DT noticed that David Axe takes a strong interest in Ukraine and made him a regular contributor.
To see a downbeat article like this coming from him is very depressing and adds to the perception of a recalcitrant west reluctant to take the decisive steps needed to end putler’s horror war on Ukraine’s terms.
The kremlin’s lies, genocidal statements and gloating satisfaction that their US assets are delivering big time for them is giving them growing confidence.
A reminder of what LinkedIn contributor Jessica Berlin said the other day :
Russia; “we’ll rape, torture and kill Ukrainians as long as the world lets us.
While Ukraine waits for western aid we’ll reinforce our defences & bomb as many civilians as we can.”
Scholz: “the Kremlin doesn’t want Germany to send Taurus missiles? I better not then.”
Diane Francis has a more upbeat view :
https://thehill.com/opinion/international/4240239-putin-panics/