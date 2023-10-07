Reuters: Only 41% Of Americans Still Support Arming Ukraine

David DeBatto

Oct 7

The MAGA wing of the Republican Party (aka, the Kremlin) is rapidly succeeding in changing American’s opinions about supporting Ukraine in their existential war against Russia. I have written about this unsettling phenomena many times recently, including one post with the title: Russian disinformation and American stupidity. This new poll more than confirms that thesis. – David DeBatto

Excerpt from The Hill:

“The share of Americans across the political spectrum who support sending arms to Ukraine has dropped, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey released Thursday. The poll, conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, showed only 41 percent of respondents said they agreed that the United States should provide weapons to Ukraine, down from 65 percent of respondents who said the same in a June 2023 survey. That decline in support for sending weapons to Ukraine extends across parties. Democratic support dropped from 81 percent in June to 52 percent in October. Republican support dropped from 56 percent to 35 percent in the same period. Independent support dropped from 57 percent to 44 percent. The decline in support comes after Congress passed a continuing resolution Saturday to extend government funding until Nov. 17 that did not include funding for Ukraine. Many members have vowed to pass separate legislation to provide more aid in the immediate future, however.”

Full article:

https://thehill-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/thehill.com/policy/defense/4240664-fewer-americans-support-arming-ukraine-poll/amp/

Another post from Mr DeBatto:

A New Ruski Mir

“We are tasked, essentially, with building a new world.” – Vladimir Putin

Excerpts from Barrons:

“President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia’s mission was to create a “new world” and blamed Western hegemony for Moscow’s grinding offensive in Ukraine. Putin has portrayed Russia’s full-scale military intervention in Ukraine — launched in February 2022 — as part of a long-standing confrontation with the West. “We are tasked, essentially, with building a new world,” Putin said, adding the West was aiming for global “hegemony.” “The West always needs an enemy,” he said. As Moscow grows more isolated in the West and faces unprecedented sanctions over its Ukraine campaign, Putin accused the West of trying to create a “new Iron Curtain” with Russia. “Europe is fencing itself off from us and creating a new Iron Curtain,” said Putin, who served in the Soviet KGB. “We are not the ones shutting the door. It’s Europe that’s shutting the door,” he added.” – Barrons

Full article behind paywall :

https://www-barrons-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.barrons.com/amp/news/putin-says-russia-s-mission-is-to-create-new-world-758dda60

