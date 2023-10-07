Israeli Defense Minister: Hamas started the war, it’s a big mistake

Marta Gichko10:45, 07.10.23

According to him, the IDF is fighting in all areas of militant infiltration.

Tensions between Israel and Gaza militants are rising. The country’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas started the war.

According to Al Jazeera , Gallant called the large-scale attack on Israel launched on October 7 a “grave mistake.”

“Hamas has made a serious mistake. We are in a state of war,” the Israeli defense minister said.

Gallant added that Israeli soldiers are “engaging with the enemy in all areas of infiltration.”

“The State of Israel will win this war,” he noted.

Hamas attack on Israel

In the morning , Hamas militants launched a massive rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip . It is currently known that there are fires in Israeli cities, with one casualty known.

Plumes of smoke were recorded over many Israeli cities. Alarm sirens rang out across southern and central Israel, and explosions were heard in the cities of Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Yavne and Kfar Aviv.

Meanwhile, the IDF has already announced that it is “ready for war.” The country’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the call-up of reserve soldiers . The Israeli military ordered residents of border towns to stay home and said it was carrying out strikes on targets in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas militants are massively launching rockets into Israel. IDF forces repulse the attacks.

According to Israeli media, the Iron Dome battery is working to repel a massive attack. Footage of air defense operations has appeared online.

