Iran officially announces support for Hamas attack on Israel

An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader said the country would “support Palestinian militants until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.”

Representatives of Iran officially declare their full support for the Hamas attack on Israel , reports The Spectator Index .

The representative of Islamic Jihad in Iran, Nasser Abu Sharif, said that “this is only the first stage of the planned operation against Israel.”

Just a year ago he said that “The next confrontation with the Israeli occupation will be a game changer, as it will wipe out the Tel Aviv regime from the face of the earth.

An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Rahim Safavi, on Saturday congratulated Palestinian militants for launching the biggest attack on Israel in years, news website ISNA reported .

“We congratulate the Palestinian fighters… We will support the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem,” ISNA quoted Rahim Safavi as saying.

Hamas attack on Israel

As UNIAN reported, in the morning Hamas militants launched a massive rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, and fires broke out in Israeli cities. The Israeli Ministry of Health reported that as of 13:00, at least 545 wounded as a result of rocket attacks and terrorist attacks were taken to hospitals.

The Israeli army launched Operation Iron Swords against the Hamas group. The Israeli Prime Minister, in his video message to Binyamin, said that Israel is in a state of war .

What is Hamas

Hamas is a political and armed organization in Palestine and an Islamic party that plays a significant role in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The organization carries out attacks on Israeli targets, including rocket attacks and terrorist attacks, to fight for the creation of an independent Palestinian state, including the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

