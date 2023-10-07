Information about the death of a Ukrainian woman in Israel is being verified – Zelensky (video)

Inna Andalitskaya21:59, 07.10.23

Two more Ukrainian citizens are being sought, the president noted.

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that the fate of three Ukrainian citizens in Israel is now being clarified. He said this in his video message , commenting on the terrorist attack on Israel.

“As of now, information about the possible death of one Ukrainian citizen is being verified and a search is underway for two of our citizens,” the head of state said.

Zelensky noted that this morning he has been in constant contact with Ukrainian diplomats and intelligence. Due to the threat to Ukrainian citizens in Israel, an operational headquarters has been created under the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

“Please, dear Ukrainians, if you are in Israel, be as attentive as possible. If necessary, please contact our embassy in any way available to you: Ukraine will help all its people, no matter what happens,” Zelensky called.

The Ukrainian president emphasized that today the whole world saw terrible footage from Israel – footage of how terrorists abuse women and men, how they even take elderly people hostage.

“When such a terrorist attack occurs, everyone who values ​​life must be in solidarity. We in Ukraine especially perceive what happened. Thousands of rockets in the skies of Israel… People killed right on the streets… Shot cars with civilians… “. Abuse of hostages… All this, unfortunately, terror brought to the streets of Ukrainian cities and villages. Our position is absolutely clear: anywhere on the planet, everyone who brings terror and death must answer for it,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, today’s terrorist attack on Israel was carefully prepared, and the whole world understands which sponsors of terror could induce and ensure the organization of this attack.

“Israel has every right to protection from terrorism, like any other state. And it is very important that the whole world reacts unitedly and fundamentally to terrorism,” the president emphasized.

