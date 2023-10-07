In Israel, the number of dead and wounded is rapidly growing: blood is being donated throughout the country (photos and videos)

Elena Kovalenko23:05, 07.10.23

3 min.3866UPDATED

The number of wounded is approaching 1,500 people.

According to the latest data in Israel, more than 200 people have been killed as a result of the ongoing Hamas attack .

According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, the number of wounded has risen to 1,104 people. 17 people are in critical condition. The Israeli rescue service Magen David Hell called on citizens to donate blood for the victims. Dozens of Israelis went to hospitals across the country today to help those wounded by the shelling.

Updated 23:00: The Times of Israel reports that the death toll has exceeded 250 people. Authorities predict this number will rise. At least 1,450 casualties are also known, many of them seriously injured.

Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari said that Hamas militants had taken several Israeli civilians and military personnel hostage, CNN reported .

“There are hostages and prisoners of war who were captured by Hamas. There are dead among the Israeli Defense Forces soldiers. We don’t have an exact number yet – we are in a state of war,” said Daniel Hagari.

According to him, the Israeli army fought very difficult battles with Hamas in 22 areas. “Our goal is to destroy all terrorists who have infiltrated Israel, to clear all facilities,” he said.

Israeli public pages publish videos of arrivals in Tel Aviv.

Death toll rises in Israel

It was also reported that it had arrived at a residential building.

Hit in a residential building in Tel Aviv

