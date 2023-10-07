Hamas attack was like Pearl Harbor for Israel – ex-Israeli army spokesman

Katerina Chernovol21:30, 07.10.23

He noted that the defense infrastructure had failed to provide the necessary protection for Israeli civilians.

The sudden, large-scale attack by Hamas on Israel became a “Pearl Harbor-type moment” for the country. After this attack, reality will be divided into “before” and “after”.

This opinion was expressed in a commentary to CNN by Jonathan Conricus, a former international spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces.

“The entire system has failed. It’s not just one component. It’s the entire defensive architecture that obviously failed to provide the necessary protection for Israeli civilians. This is a Pearl Harbor type moment for Israel, which was the reality until today, and then there will be a reality after today,” he said.

Attack on Pearl Harbor

According to open source data, on December 7, 1941, the Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on the American military base at Pearl Harbor. This event led to the entry of the United States into World War II.

About 2,400 American military and civilians were killed then. Many ships were sunk or damaged, including important warships such as the battleships USS Arizona and USS Oklahoma. Japan lost 29 aircraft and another 74 were damaged.

