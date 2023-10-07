Hamas attack on Israel: Piontkovsky predicts “giant changes”

Kateryna Schwartz23:55, 07.10.23

The publicist predicted the fall of two regimes.

The decision to attack Hamas on Israel was made, in particular, under the influence of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, political scientist and publicist Andrei Piontkovsky is sure .

“It seems to me that this is a serious mistake by this entire ‘legion of evil,’” he said.

The expert is confident that Israel will stop at nothing and will carry out a total purge of Hamas in Gaza, and will also strike at Iran’s nuclear complex.

According to Piontkovsky, all this will subsequently lead to the fall of the Iranian regime.

“We will see gigantic changes: the liquidation of the fascist regime of Iran, which will coincide in time with the liquidation of the fascist regime of Putin. We have in prospect the destruction of two elements of the “legion of death”… I am very optimistic about the coming events,” he added.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...