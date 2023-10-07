Car carrying United Russia Secretary explodes in Nova Kakhovka

A car carrying the so-called “secretary of the local branch” of dictator Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party has exploded in occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: The car belonging to Vladimir Malov, born in 1957, was blown up in Nova Kakhovka.

He is in hospital “in extremely serious condition”; doctors are “fighting to save his life”.

Russians say Malov “was building a new life” in Nova Kakhovka.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/7/7423062/

