Car carrying United Russia Secretary explodes in Nova Kakhovka

A car carrying the so-called “secretary of the local branch” of dictator Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party has exploded in occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast.
Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti
Details: The car belonging to Vladimir Malov, born in 1957, was blown up in Nova Kakhovka.
He is in hospital “in extremely serious condition”; doctors are “fighting to save his life”.
Russians say Malov “was building a new life” in Nova Kakhovka.
