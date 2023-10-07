BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine troops destroy Russian Borisoglebsk-2 high value electronic warfare system

Breaking News: In a recent video released on October 3, 2023, by the Artillery and Missile troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via their official Facebook account, it has been revealed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully targeted and destroyed a pivotal Russian RB-301B Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare system in the vicinity of Novopetrykivka, Donetsk region. Recognized as the cornerstone of electronic warfare within the Russian Army, the Borisoglebsk-2 boasts the capability to orchestrate four distinct jamming units from a singular command point.

According to the post, this is the first documented case of the destruction of the Borisoglebsk-2 during the war. Earlier, Ukrainian defenders managed to capture such a system as a trophy.



The Borisoglebsk-2 achieved its initial operating capability in 2010. However, it wasn’t ordered and delivered to the Russian military until February 2015. By the summer of 2015, it was actively used in eastern Ukraine.



At the beginning of the War in Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian army confirmed the deployment of Borisoglebsk-2 units to the Vistula Motorized Rifle Division of the Western Military District in the Belgorod Region, close to the Ukrainian border. This deployment aimed to reduce the time needed to obtain necessary information about military movements.

On September 16, 2022, the Army Recognition editorial team reported that one Borisoglebsk-2 jamming system mounted on an MT-LB was captured by Ukrainian soldiers.

The Borisoglebsk-2 is a Russian electronic warfare (EW) system designed to disrupt enemy communications, radar, and other electronic systems. As part of Russia’s efforts to modernize its electronic warfare capabilities, the system integrates several vehicles, each serving a specific function such as electronic intelligence, electronic jamming, and command and control. Its capabilities allow it to detect, locate, and jam a wide range of enemy electronic signals, including communication and radar signals.

As of August 2015, ten sets of this system had been delivered to the Russian armed forces, with another 14 sets expected to follow. Russia planned to deploy them along its borders, ranging from Kaliningrad to Blagoveshchensk. By October 2015, there were rumors of these systems being active in Syria. On 21 September 2016, more than 10 Borisoglebsk-2 and Rtyt-BM EW systems were

In the context of the War in Ukraine, electronic warfare holds significant strategic importance in modern military operations. Disrupting an enemy’s ability to communicate, detect threats, and coordinate operations can provide a substantial advantage on the battlefield. Since the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014 and the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine, electronic warfare has played a notable role, with both sides reportedly employing such tactics. The Ukrainian army, bolstered by support from Western nations, has been striving to enhance its electronic warfare capabilities. In response, Russia might deploy systems like the Borisoglebsk-2 to counter these advancements and potentially gain a tactical advantage in any confrontations.

