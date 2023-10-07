Australia supplies Ukraine with 100 PPDS drones per month

6 October, 2023

PPDS UAV in flight. Photo credits: Sypaq Corvo

The Australian company Sypaq Corvo has been producing 100 PPDS drones for Ukraine’s needs every month since March 2023.

The cardboard drone, known to the makers as the Precision Payload Delivery System or PPDS, is thought to have even been used to attack Russian targets.

This is facilitated by the low cost of such a drone, which, according to company representative Michael Partridge, costs approximately $3,169.

“When you look at the more military-grade systems, fixed winged or not, you’re talking upward of $20,000 to $30,000. So it really does allow the user to use it in a more aggressive way due to the cost point of the product,” Partridge said.

Launching the PPDS UAV into the air. Photo credits: Sypaq Corvo

Designed originally for reconnaissance and logistics resupply, Ukrainian forces have turned the drone into a highly effective kamikaze weapon.

The “cardboard” PPDS can carry up to three kilograms of explosives over a distance of up to 120 kilometers.

In addition, the company’s representative announced a heavy-lift version that can carry six kilos.

Militarnyi previously reported on the use of PPDS drones in March 2023.

Later, in June, photo evidence of an Australian-made drone being used as a kamikaze weapon appeared.

The wreckage of a crashed PPDS drone, June 2023

A MON-50 directional fragmentation anti-personnel mine was placed in the drone’s fuselage.

A VP-2a radio detonator was installed on the wing.

At the beginning of September, it was reported that Ukraine makes drones out of cardboard.

