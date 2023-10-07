6 October, 2023
The Australian company Sypaq Corvo has been producing 100 PPDS drones for Ukraine’s needs every month since March 2023.
Forces.net reported on this.
The cardboard drone, known to the makers as the Precision Payload Delivery System or PPDS, is thought to have even been used to attack Russian targets.
This is facilitated by the low cost of such a drone, which, according to company representative Michael Partridge, costs approximately $3,169.
“When you look at the more military-grade systems, fixed winged or not, you’re talking upward of $20,000 to $30,000. So it really does allow the user to use it in a more aggressive way due to the cost point of the product,” Partridge said.
Launching the PPDS UAV into the air. Photo credits: Sypaq Corvo
Designed originally for reconnaissance and logistics resupply, Ukrainian forces have turned the drone into a highly effective kamikaze weapon.
The “cardboard” PPDS can carry up to three kilograms of explosives over a distance of up to 120 kilometers.
In addition, the company’s representative announced a heavy-lift version that can carry six kilos.
Militarnyi previously reported on the use of PPDS drones in March 2023.
Later, in June, photo evidence of an Australian-made drone being used as a kamikaze weapon appeared.
The wreckage of a crashed PPDS drone, June 2023
A MON-50 directional fragmentation anti-personnel mine was placed in the drone’s fuselage.
A VP-2a radio detonator was installed on the wing.
At the beginning of September, it was reported that Ukraine makes drones out of cardboard.
Australia is a fantastically wealthy country with a Ukrainian diaspora of 60,000 plus.
Yet its contribution to Ukraine in its awful existential struggle is negligible. It sent Bushmasters, which were well received by the ZSU, but nowhere near enough.
Time to step up to the plate.
I used to be upset over Australia, too. However, I was shocked to find out that their entire armed forces comprises only of around 60,000 men and women, with a defense budget of only around $47 billion.
But, I have reason to believe that this huge deficit will be dully addressed, seeing the terrible war in Ukraine and the increased aggressiveness of bat virus land. In the meantime, they could at least give more money, since they have only a limited supply of war materiel.
If they contributed $1.8 billion, that would be 4%, but instead they have contributed peanuts.
Piss poor effort so far.
I think they fear bat virus land too much to hand over more. That’s my humble opinion.
They are being cheap bastards and I say that as a person who loves Australia, its people and its culture. When I go there it’s home from home.
The super rich Scandies also were mean as dirt at the start, but now of course they are pulling their weight.
Time for Oz to do the same.