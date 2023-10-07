Another 610 Russian soldiers killed, and 23 tanks and 22 artillery destroyed

7 OCTOBER 2023

UKRAINIAN WARRIORS. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON FACEBOOK

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed another 610 Russian soldiers, as well as destroyed 27 UAVs and 23 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 2 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 281,700 (+610) military personnel

4,800 (+23) tanks

9,102 (+20) armoured combat vehicles

6,688 (+22) artillery systems

808 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

541 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

5,185 (+27) tactical UAVs

1,530 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,073 (+58) vehicles and tanker

956 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

