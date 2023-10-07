Another 610 Russian soldiers killed, and 23 tanks and 22 artillery destroyed

7 OCTOBER 2023
Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed another 610 Russian soldiers, as well as destroyed 27 UAVs and 23 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 2 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 281,700 (+610) military personnel
- 4,800 (+23) tanks
- 9,102 (+20) armoured combat vehicles
- 6,688 (+22) artillery systems
- 808 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 541 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 5,185 (+27) tactical UAVs
- 1,530 (+0) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 9,073 (+58) vehicles and tanker
- 956 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
