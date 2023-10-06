Video evidence of Ukrainian military presence in Sudan emerges

6 October, 2023

Ukrainian soldier in Sudan. Photo credits: Babel

New evidence of the involvement of Ukrainian intelligence services in the war in Sudan against Russian mercenaries of the PMC Wagner has emerged.

This is reported by Babel, citing its own sources.

Ukrainian special forces indeed conducted operations in Sudan against the Russian PMC Wagner and their local allies from the Rapid Support Forces, who attempted to stage a coup in April.

The presence of Ukrainian security forces in the war in Sudan was confirmed by sources in intelligence circles. As confirmation, they provided videos with footage of the battles.

The footage shows the work of snipers, FPV drone attacks and fire contact with the enemy. Other details of the operation have not yet been disclosed.

The DIU, commenting on this material, only pointed to Kyrylo Budanov’s words that “Ukraine will destroy Russian war criminals anywhere in the world, no matter where they are.”

Last month, CNN was the first to report that Ukrainian security forces were conducting an operation to eliminate local rebels in Sudan, based on its own investigation.

The publication refers to a conversation with a Ukrainian military source, who described the operation as the work of a “non-Sudanese military.” When asked on whether Ukraine was behind the attacks, the source would only note that “Ukrainian special services were likely responsible.”

At the same time, the journalists obtained a fragment of the video from the thermal imaging camera, which recorded part of the night operation, as well as footage of the drone control panel with a Ukrainian interface.

Ukrainian language on the control panel of a DJI Mavic 3 drone conducting reconnaissance in Sudan, September 23

War in Sudan

The first battles between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces began on April 15, 2023. Russia and its proxy troops, the PMC Wagner, were directly involved in the coup d’état in Sudan, supporting Hemedti and his fighters in the conflict.

It is known that the operation of the Ukrainian forces included a ground component and a series of drone attacks on the paramilitary groups of the Rapid Support Forces.

So far, more than 3,000 people have been killed and 6,000 have been wounded in the conflict. According to the UN, more than a million people have fled the country.

Please, donate for drones:

https://u24.gov.ua/

Euro-card SEPA

Account number (IBAN): GB66CLJU00997187595264

BIC: CLJUGB21

Account Holder Name: HONCHAROV DMYTRO

TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number): 3188321450

Bank: Clear Junction Limited

Bank address: 15 Kingsway, London WC2B 6UN

PayPal: dmytgonc@gmail.com (leave the comment: “for fpv-drones”)

Like this: Like Loading...