Ukraine Tanks dodge heavy russian artillery and Successfully Attack russian positions in Bakhmut (video)

10/06/2023

The 5th Assault Brigade

Ukraine staged a successful attack on russian positions in Bakhmut. The 5th Assault Brigade took part in the attack, led by Commander ‘Pegasus’.

Drone footage showed a small armored column rolling into combat. A captured T-80 tank led a M113 and a CV90 armored vehicle into battle. Drone footage shows how the russians tried to shell the vehicles. But their artillery was inaccurate, landing in the fields to either side.

At one point the tank breaks off to attack the russians head-on. Allowing the armored vehicles to flank their enemies. As the tank blasts russian trenches, the vehicles head for a tree-line. There, they deposit their troops as a fierce gun battle breaks out. The tank continues shelling the russians, before all vehicles withdraw.

That saves them from being destroyed, as infantry continued the fight. Two shells land close to the vehicles as they make their exit. Ukraine is continuing to advance near Bakhmut after a recent breakthrough. They captured the towns of Andriivka and Klishchiivka from russia. And now moving on, taking territory leading to a nearby railway line.

The aim is to break russian supply lines into Bakhmut itself. And then surround and destroy forces stationed in the city.

© Daily Mail 2023

Like this: Like Loading...