The Russians struck the center of Kharkov at dawn: a child died

Anastasia Pechenyuk08:38, 06.10.23

Previously, the enemy attacked with Iskander-type missiles.

The day after the bloody attack in the Kharkov region, during which several dozen people died, the Russians attacked the regional center. Kharkov was attacked at about 7:00 on Friday, October 6.

“The city of Kharkov is under fire. There is information about an attack on the city center,” city mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram.

The head of the OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, also warned of the attack. “Attention, the invaders are striking. Residents of Kharkov and the region, stay in shelters,” he wrote.

Suspilne, citing correspondents, reports that explosions are heard in Kharkov. There was no air raid warning in the area at the time of the first reports of strikes. The alarm sounded from 6:48 to 7:21.

Updated (8:37): The mayor of Kharkov reported that the body of a child was found under the rubble of a house.

“The child was found under the rubble of a residential building. Unfortunately, he was dead. Condolences to the parents and relatives,” he wrote.

Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble of brick and concrete to get the dead boy, Suspilne Kharkiv reports from the site of the Russian missile hit.

Updated (7:59): The Kharkov region police report that two arrivals of enemy missiles were recorded in Kharkov. Preliminarily, these are Iskander-type missiles.

“Relevant services, investigators, and criminologists are working on the spot. According to preliminary data from explosives service specialists, the Russians hit peaceful Kharkov with Iskander-type missiles. Inspection of the scene continues,” the statement says.

Updated (7:50): The head of the Kharkov OVA Oleg Sinegubov reported that as a result of two morning attacks by the invaders on Kharkov, 9 civilians turned to emergency doctors, among the victims was an 11-month-old child. He did not specify whether this is the same child that Terekhov reports about or not.

“Now rescuers are eliminating the consequences of hits, car fires, and clearing the rubble of buildings,” he noted.

Updated (7:40): The mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov, said that the enemy’s strikes fell exclusively on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkov, in one case, on a residential building.

“There is unconfirmed information that there may be a child under its rubble – rescuers are trying to dismantle it as quickly as possible. In total, there are three victims at the moment, all in mild form, cut up by glass,” he added.

Updated (7:24) : As the head of the OVA Sinegubov informed, there is preliminary information about a hit in the Kiev and Osnovyansky districts of Kharkov.

“Three people were injured, their condition is minor,” he said.

Updated (7:19): Suspilne Kharkiv, citing the director of the Emergency Medical Care Center, Viktor Zabashta, reports that at least one person was injured.

