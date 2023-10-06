The Russians attacked the Odessa region with “martyrdom”: they hit the border and port infrastructure

Antonina Dolomanzhi08:21, 06.10.23

A granary and several trucks were damaged, and the ferry crossing at the border was temporarily stopped.

That night, Russian occupation forces carried out another massive drone attack on the south of the Odessa region. The enemy sent several groups of attack drones of the Shahed-131/136 type from the occupied Crimea to different regions of Ukraine, the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine report .

Of these, 11 drones were destroyed in the south: three were shot down over the Odessa region, and 8 over the Nikolaev region. According to the military, Russian drones used complex maneuvers, changed course several times and once again walked along the state border line.

In particular, the border and port infrastructure of the Danube region came under attack: a granary was damaged, several trucks caught fire, the fire was quickly extinguished. No people were injured as a result of the attack.

It is clarified that the operation of the ferry crossing has now been temporarily stopped.

As the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration Oleg Kiper clarified , the drone attack lasted for three and a half hours.

According to him, the enemy was once again targeting the border and port infrastructure of the Izmail region. Keeper specified the number of cars that caught fire – 9.

The situation in the Odessa region

Russian terrorists almost every night attack the border and port infrastructure of the Odessa region with drones.

A similar attack already took place on the night of September 26. In particular, in the Izmail region, a hit was recorded on the port infrastructure, as a result of which two truck drivers were injured, the building of a checkpoint and three dozen trucks were damaged.

Due to the attack, the operation of the Orlovka ferry checkpoint was stopped.

