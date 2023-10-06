The President of Slovakia changed her mind and supported the idea of ​​providing Ukraine with weapons

Artem Budrin18:21, 06.10.23

Zuzana Caputova believes that the security of Slovakia depends on the Ukrainian army.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova supports the idea of ​​providing military assistance to Ukraine.

“I respect the results of the parliamentary elections and the negative position of the party that is leading coalition negotiations. But any Slovak administration must understand that military assistance is as much about the security of Ukraine as it is about the security of Slovakia,” Caputova wrote in X.

Let us add that Bratislava previously approved the transfer of air defense systems to Kiev.



