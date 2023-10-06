Small European countries spend more GDP on supporting Ukraine than the United States – CNN

Ekaterina Girnyk19:21, 06.10.23

The US contribution to support Ukraine amounts to 0.3% of the country’s GDP.

Many of Ukraine’s smaller European allies devote a larger share of their economic power to supporting Ukraine than the United States. This is stated in a CNN analysis of international assistance to Ukraine.

As the publication notes, according to the Kiel Institute, the United States has allocated the second largest amount of money to help Ukraine as a whole, including military, financial and humanitarian assistance, after the European Union, which sent a total of about $85.1 billion. This figure does not include contributions from individual EU member states, which are counted separately.

At the same time, as the data shows, unlike some of Ukraine’s smaller allies, the US contribution is 0.3% of the country’s

Norway and the Baltic states bordering Russia – Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia – spend significantly more of their resources on the war – more than 1% of their GDP.



Help for Ukraine from allies

Earlier, the US Congress adopted a temporary budget , from which all expenses to support Ukraine were deleted. This was the result of internal political conflict in the United States. At the same time, the EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell , warned that Europe, even if it wanted to, would not be able to compensate Ukraine for the volume of weapons that comes from the United States.

According to the chairman of the Temporary Special Commission of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on issues of monitoring the receipt and use of weapons provided to Ukraine by international partners, Alexandra Ustinova, if the United States does not approve new assistance to Ukraine in the near future, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will feel a shortage of weapons in just “a month or a month and a half.” .

European politicians openly say that NATO countries have already seen the bottom in their own weapons stockpiles due to supplies to Ukraine.

