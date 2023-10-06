Russians Want to NUKE Themselves Now

Jake Broe

The Editor-in-Chief of RT News suggested it might be a good idea to detonate a nuclear weapon over Siberia to help Russia return to a simpler time with fewer electronics and that it was a “humane option.” The US Speaker of the House was removed from his position for the first time in history and Russia’s allies in Congress are doing everything they can to block additional military aid to Ukraine. Putin appears to be close to announcing is 2024 Presidential run and every decision he makes seems to be shaped by his election next March.

