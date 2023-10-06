Rheinmetall receives large order to supply ammunition to Ukraine and Germany

6 OCTOBER 2023

German arms company Rheinmetall has received a major order for artillery ammunition following the second tender under a framework contract with the German government.

Source: Rheinmetall, reported by European Pravda

Details: The German government has ordered tens of thousands of L15 shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as conventional 155 mm Assegai shells for the German armed forces.

According to Rheinmetall’s statement, the order is valued at the low end of the three-digit million-euro range. Delivery is scheduled for 2024.

The recently concluded framework agreement for the supply of 155 mm artillery ammunition runs until 2029 and represents a potential order volume of around €1.2 billion.

Background:

Rheinmetall has been awarded a contract to supply SurveilSpire automated intelligence systems to Ukraine.

Prior to that, it was reported that the company had received permission from the German Federal Antimonopoly Office to set up a joint venture with the Ukrainian Defence Industry (formerly Ukroboronprom).

In early July, it was reported that the joint venture would open within the next 12 weeks.

The German company expects to sign contracts for two more joint ventures – for the production of ammunition and air defence equipment.

