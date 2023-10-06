NYT: Russia-Ukraine War – Pressure Grows on Germany to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles

Oct. 6, 2023
Britain and France have already provided them, and a U.S. announcement is expected soon.
Here’s what we’re covering:
- Pressure is building on Germany to send long-range missiles to Ukraine.
- Russia is trying to rejoin the U.N. Human Rights Council. The vote could be close.
- E.U. leaders hold talks on the consequences of accepting Ukraine as a member.
- Stockholm offers fighter jets for Ukraine if Sweden is allowed to join NATO.
- The attack on Hroza killed one in six of the village’s remaining residents, officials say.
- Europe pledges more air defense systems to help Ukraine fend off attacks on infrastructure.
With Ukraine’s counteroffensive moving slowly and Britain and France providing long-range missiles to Kyiv, pressure is building on Germany to transfer some of its own.
The Biden administration has made no public indication that it is sending its long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems — known as ATACMS and pronounced “attack ’ems” — to give Ukraine a boost in the counteroffensive against Russian forces. But European officials and security experts say they expect a U.S. announcement soon, raising the stakes for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to donate Germany’s Taurus missiles.
“He is under extreme pressure and might want to end this discussion,” Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of the Bundestag’s Defense Committee, said Thursday in an interview. “But if the Americans will give a green light for delivery of their ATACMS, then maybe.”
One comment
Seriously now, Scholz can’t possibly be so dumb or cowardly to believe his own lie; that mafia land could still escalate and perhaps draw Germany into the war. Doesn’t the moron read the news and add one and one?
Anyhow, between Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann and Scholz, it was always Marie-Agnes with the bigger balls.