North Korea is providing Russia with artillery for the war in Ukraine – CBS News

According to the insider, it is not yet clear whether this transfer is part of a new, long-term supply chain or a more limited batch.

North Korea has begun moving artillery into Russia, supporting Vladimir Putin’s forces in their ongoing 20-month invasion of Ukraine , CBS News reported , citing an unnamed US official.

North Korea’s support for Moscow appeared to be the culmination of a rare summit last month in Moscow, when Kim Jong Un traveled by train to meet Putin in person.

During that meeting, Kim told Putin that he could count on North Korea’s “full and unconditional support” in Russia’s “sacred struggle” to protect its security interests – an apparent reference to the attack on Ukraine.

One senior South Korean official told CBS News before the summit that Seoul was concerned that Kim might seek to acquire technology from Russia to build nuclear submarines and more advanced missiles and satellites, in addition to cooperation on conventional weapons.

The official warned that if bilateral ties between Russia and North Korea deepened to that extent, it would highlight Kim’s ability to threaten not only America’s close Asian allies South Korea and Japan, but the entire world.

Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK – details

Last month, Kim Jong Un spent about a week in Russia, where he held a summit with Vladimir Putin at the Russian Vostochny Cosmodrome. He received promises from the president to help create satellites and launch them on Russian rockets.

For months, the United States has accused Kim of supplying arms and ammunition to help Putin in the war in Ukraine, and a Pentagon spokeswoman said the Kremlin’s appeal to North Korea for help was a sign of desperation.

The US has said that while weapons such as artillery shells and missiles will help Russia, they are unlikely to change the course of the fighting. Arms supplies will be able to boost the DPRK’s economy, isolated from most world trade.

Pyongyang believes that the United States is "unreasonably finding fault" with the friendship between Russia and the DPRK. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of North Korea Im Chon Ir

